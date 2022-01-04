Over 500,000 students of grades 7, 8, 10, 11 go back in-person classes

In the early morning of January 4, many 7th and 9th graders went back to the Duc Tri Secondary School in District 1 under strict order following teachers’ instructions.

Students of the Bui Thi Xuan High School in District 1 return to classes on January 4.

Thanh Thao , a seventh grade student of the Duc Tri Secondary School expressed her happiness in coming back to school, meeting teachers and friends after long-term social distancing and preparing for the first semester examination of the academic year 2021 – 2022.

The students will go home in separate entrance and exit gates to ensure one-way move. They mostly complied with the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration).

Parents drop off students at the Bui Thu Xuan High School in District 1.

In the Tan Binh Secondary School in Tan Binh District, students in the grade 9 have returned to in-person learning for three weeks.

The Luong The Vinh High School in District 1 presented many welcoming gifts to students. The school is equipped with hand washing liquid and infrared thermometers for measuring temperatures.

Teacher Huynh Thanh Phu, Principle of the Nguyen Du High School in District 10 said that all 12th graders and half the number of students in the grade 10 came back to classes in this morning while 11th graders and the remaining 10 th graders will go to school in the evening. The school recorded 15 students in grade 12 who are Covid-19 patients and being treated for coronavirus.

Students of the Le Hong Phong High School in District 5 go back schools in accordance with the Health Ministry’s 5K message.

In the Nguyen Huu Tho High School in District 4, students of grade 12 take two direct classes a day while those in grades 10 and 11 get a half-day in-person class in accordance with prevention and control measures of the pandemic.

Students in grades from 1-12 in Thanh An Primary School and Thanh An Secondary and High School in Thanh An island commune in Can Gio District previously went to direct learning

On December 1, the People’s Committee of HCMC approved an experimental program on direct learning for students in grades 9 and 12 starting December 13-31.

According to the reports, regular education facilities have seen 78.60 percent of secondary school students and 83.50 percent of high school students returning to school.

Schools have to ensure the student density and a safe distance between classrooms in accordance with evaluation criteria for safe operation allowed schools to re-operate , including arranging school pick up/drop off times differently and the timing of studying for different classes , the number of in-person classes that should not exceed 50 percent of the total students.

Students of the Le Hong Phong High School wash their hands with hand hygiene. Students of the Le Hong Phong High School are queuing for entry classes. At the Le Hong Phong High School Students of the Luong The Vinh High School in District 1 take measurement of body temperature and wash their hands before entering the class. Students of the Le Hong Phong High School in District 5 take measurement of body temperature and wash their hands before entering the class.



By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh