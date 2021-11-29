Outstanding teachers extolled at Vo Truong Toan award ceremony

At the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)









Speaking at the meeting before the award ceremony, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that the fifteenth award ceremony for distinguished teachers and the twenty-fourth Vo Truong Toan Award in 2021 took place simultaneously with the thirty-ninth anniversary of Vietnam Teachers' Day falling on November 20, especially in the context that students must learn online because of the complicated development of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP) Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le gives certificate to a prize winning teacher (Photo: SGGP)



Therefore, this year's awards ceremony not only honors the shining examples of teachers who have made silent contributions to the city’s educational development but also remembers the teachers who died dung the outbreaks of the Covid-19 epidemic.

In particular, the title of Meritorious Teacher is a noble title awarded by the President to honor and appreciate the contributions of 15 teachers with many outstanding contributions.



Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong gives certificate of merit to teachers (Photo: SGGP) Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong (L) and Director of the Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP) Particularly, the Vo Truong Toan Award has been maintained for the past 24 years to honor 50 devoted teachers in the teaching profession who are loved and respected by colleagues, parents and students.

In particular, this year's honoring ceremony took place in an emotional atmosphere when one of the 15 teachers awarded the title of Excellent Teacher passed away before receiving the title; as well as remembering the teachers who died due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong expressed his respect for the contributions of teachers to the teaching profession.

Through 24 years of organization, the Vo Truong Toan award has encouraged teachers to devote themselves to the country’s education and training sector.

Overcoming personal difficulties, the Vo Truong Toan award-winning teachers this year have made many outstanding contributions to the education and training sector. Their contributions to the southern largest city’s education sector particularly and the country’s generally are outstanding.

Moreover, they have portrayed a beautiful and noble image of the people's teacher in the hearts of parents, students, and society.

At the ceremony, the teachers voiced their feelings about the education sector’s losses due to the impact of the covid-19 epidemic. When Director of the Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu mentioned the examples of teachers who had passed away due to the impact of the epidemic, participants shed tears.

After the exchange, 14 distinguished teachers and 50 Vo Truong Toan Award-winning teachers were offering incense and flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh.



At the ceremony (Photo: SGGP) At the ceremony (Photo: SGGP) At the award ceremony, the hall once again spent a minute thoughtful moment of remembrance of those who have died from Covid-19 in the past year including teachers.

On behalf of the city's leaders, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc sent his warmest congratulations to all teachers on the occasion of the 39th Anniversary of Vietnam Teachers' Day on November 20.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc expressed that the spirit of learning is the country’s good tradition. Parents and society always respect teachers. Moreover, the Party and State leaders and generations of city leaders have always consistently considered education and training as the national policy, and investment in education is an investment in the future, creating a key driving force for development.

Therefore, city authorities have been creating favorable conditions for teachers in their work with satisfactory remuneration regimes and policies.

Over the years, Ho Chi Minh City has always shown its role as a leading city with many innovative initiatives and breakthrough solutions to improve the quality of education. City leaders are very pleased that the education sector has implemented many projects and programs to make remarkable achievements.

In addition, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also suggested that the education sector continue to propose for remuneration regimes and policies so that teachers can have a comfortable material and spiritual life.

The vice chairman believed that 15 excellent tilled teachers and 50 Vo Truong Toan Award-winning teachers and their winning peers in the prior 23 award ceremonies will continuously devote to the education sector.





