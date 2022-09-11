Online enrollment fees payment system to run until 5 p.m. on September 13

Previously, the Ministry of Education and Training arranged a schedule to open the payment system following provinces and the candidate's registration form in order to avoid an overloaded system as well as create the safe and convenient payment.

The Departments of Education and Training of provinces and cities are assigned to direct high schools to well prepare and proactively carry out works of supporting and guiding students on how to pay admission fees on the system; to be ready for methods to help students in online payment on payment software interface in case candidates cannot implement, especially for those students with difficult circumstances living in remote and isolated areas.



By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong