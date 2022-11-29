Non-public preschool, primary school teachers receive financial support

Teachers at preschools receive financial support



Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam today signed Decision No. 24/2022/QD-TTg on the implementation of policies to support managers, teachers and employees in non-public preschools and primary institutions who are facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision clearly states that the beneficiaries of support are administrators, teachers and staff working at non-public educational institutions, including principals, vice principals, teachers, staff, team leaders, deputy team, professional management, and licensed establishment owners.

This Decision stipulates the implementation of policies to support administrators, teachers, employees working at private and household daytime centers, people-found kindergartens, SOS kindergartens, preschools, Hermann Gmeiner primary school in the SOS Children's Village system of Vietnam which had to be temporarily suspended at the request of competent state agencies to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic.

Managers, teachers and employees are entitled to the if they were working at a non-public educational institution before the institution has to suspend operations at the request of the governing competent bodies to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic from May 1, 2021, to the end of December 31, 2021. Those who were on unpaid leave for one month or more from May 1, 2021, to the end of December 31, 2021, are beneficiaries of the new policy.

Those have not yet enjoyed the support policies for employees who suspend their labor contracts or take unpaid leave according to the Government's regulations on a number of policies to support employees and employers facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They must have confirmation of working at a non-public educational institution for at least the end of the school year 2021 - 2022 according to the local school year plan.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Dan Thuy