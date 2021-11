Nine provinces, cities perform in-person classes

Besides, there have been 34 provinces and cities combining online, in-person classes and teaching on television including Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Dak Lak, Ninh Thuan, Quang Nam, Thua Thien Hue, Phu Tho, Ho Chi Minh City, Ben Tre, Bac Ninh, Lam Dong, Nghe An, Binh Dinh, Quang Tri, Dak Nong, Khanh Hoa, Ca Mau, Quang Ninh, Tien Giang, Phu Yen, Ha Noi, Son La, Lao Cai, Quang Binh, Thai Binh, Vinh Phuc, Hai Phong, Nam Dinh, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Dien Bien, Ha Tinh and Hai Duong.

The rest 20 provinces and cities teaching online and teaching via television, including An Giang, Bac Lieu, Binh Thuan, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Can Tho, Da Nang, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Hau Giang, Hung Yen, Kien Giang, Long An, Quang Ngai, Soc Trang, Tay Ninh, Tra Vinh, Vinh Long, Ha Nam and Gia Lai.Currently, the localities are pushing up Covid-19 vaccination for children and teenagers aged 12 to 18 years. This is an important condition to step-by-step open schools in the provinces and cities.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong