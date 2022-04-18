New regulations on vocational training courses joining with foreign countries

Illustrative photo

Accordingly, Decree 24 stipulates that joint training courses with foreign countries shall be conducted according to the following training programs which are developed by the two parties and students of the course will be awarded foreign degrees and certificates.



Additionally, students who follow joint training courses will be given certificates from both foreign and Vietnamese schools while their peers pursuing designed programs by foreign schools will receive degrees and certificates from the foreign schools.

Moreover, students studying transferred foreign training programs will be granted diplomas and certificates from foreign schools and Vietnamese schools.

In addition, Decree 24 also amends the conditions for vocational training association with foreign countries in the fields prescribed by foreign regulations and Vietnam's industries and professions, except for subjects of politics, religion and security.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Dan Thuy