New piloted program to help preschoolers better English learning

At the seminar

The Ministry of Education and Training today held a seminar on the implementation of the English familiarization program which will be soon implemented across the country so that preschoolers can have early access to English.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr. Nguyen Ba Minh, Director of the Department of Early Childhood Education under the Ministry of Education and Training, said that, in response to the society's demand for preschool children to be familiar with foreign languages, the Ministry of Education and Training issued an official document guiding the organization of a pilot program for children to learn foreign languages in preschool educational institutions on March 18, 2014. Up to now, the piloted program to help preschoolers to be familiar with English has achieved important results.

Preschools in most localities have implemented the program based on parents’ registration. Preschools are associated with the Department of Education and Training-approved foreign language teaching centers. Most parents advocated the piloted program.

The English familiarization program for preschool children is built on teaching and learning program in preschoolers, research results on pedagogy, psychology, and methods for preschool children to become acquainted with English, research achievements on the English language, the world's English program development method and Vietnam's experience in program development, education and actual economic conditions of Vietnam.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, the program is designed with the aim to develop children’s communication skills.

The program is built on the point of view of ‘child-centered’ education -using the child as the starting point for lesson plans and for developing a curriculum. Interactive classroom activities are designed to help children familiarize themselves with the new language by exploring and discovering the surrounding environment in various forms according to the educational motto ‘learning through play’ which is integrated through educational and communication activities.

Most parents advocated the piloted program for kids to help them familiarize with English Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh said that the Ministry of Education and Training highly appreciated localities’ efforts in implementing the program for the sake of children. Emphasizing the quality of the program, Deputy Minister Minh suggested that localities pay close attention and approve English teaching programs for children.

Moreover, local administrations should take heeds of facilities and equipment for teaching and learning English in addition to training for Vietnamese teachers and careful evaluation of foreign teachers.

Localities also need to direct schools to step up the digitization of curricula and documents to improve the effectiveness of teaching activities. Related agencies must be responsible for their duties for the implementation of the program.

The Ministry of Education and Training emphasized that the English familiarization program for preschool children helps them develop foreign language for future good integration in the social globalization.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan