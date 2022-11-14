Netherlands Education Support Office in Vietnam to terminate operation from 2023

The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science of the Netherlands (OCW) and the Dutch organization for internationalization in education (Nuffic) have just informed the operation termination of Netherlands Education Support Offices (Nesos) in countries.The operation termination of Nesos was in accordance with the OCW’s policies on its priorities and a new mode of operation in the field of internationalization of higher education in the Netherlands.According to OCW, the closure of Nuffic and Neso offices shall be performed along with strengthening the diplomatic networks of the Netherlands Government in the fields of education and science.Amid the context of geopolitical change, the central government's appearance change in countries following new strategies is essential.

By Hung Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong