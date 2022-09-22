Nearly 2,000 monks, nuns of HCMC’s Buddhist Academy start new school year

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) offers flowers to the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in HCMC on the opening ceremony of the new school year 2022-2023.



Attending the event was Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang , acting Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) cum President of the Vietnam Buddhist Academy, and nearly 2,000 monks, nuns and students who are studying at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in the city.

Speaking at the ceremony for the new school year 2022-2023, superior monk Thich Quang Thanh, Vice president cum General Secretary of the HCMC’s Vietnam Buddhist Academy said that the school has educated about 8,765 monks, nuns and students over the past 38 years, including 6,160 graduated students.

Especially, the institute has organized boarding services for 1,304 monks and nuns at Thanh Tam Pagoda and unit 2 of the city’s Vietnam Buddhist Academy.

Nearly 2,000 monks, nuns and students attend the opening ceremony of the new school year 2022-2023.

Member of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council cum Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in HCMC, Venerable Thich Nhat Tu hoped that monks, nuns and students need to strengthen the responsibility for transferring knowledge and learning experiences, regularly update professional skills, actively participate in research, write articles for newspapers and magazines, and take part in local and international conferences. In addition, learners must contribute to improving the training program, and become scholars of Buddhist studies in order to contribute to the development of society and the country after graduation.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, acting Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) cum President of the Vietnam Buddhist Academy (R) beats the drum to open the 2022-2023 school year.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and delegates plant Barrington Asiatica trees given by officials and soldiers from Truong Sa Islands in the institute.

On the same day, a delegation of the city’s officials led by Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen visited and extended greetings and congratulations to religious followers and dignitaries at the Pothiwong Pagoda in Tan Binh District’s Ward 10 and Candaransi Pagoda in District 3’s Vo Thi Sau Ward on the occasion of the traditional Sen Dolta festival.

Ms. Tran Kim Yen expressed her sincere thanks to the joint efforts of religious followers and dignitaries in response to the municipal government’s call for the community’s forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen (4th, R) visits Pothiwong Pagoda in Tan Binh District.





By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh