Nearly 1,500 high school students attend virtual talk about career guidance

Students attend the virtual talk on career guidance



This activity is in the series of career guidance programs organized by Luong The Vinh High School, in order to help students determine their future careers and nurture their dreams.

At the online talk, students put a lot of questions such as how to identify passions, the journey to nurture dreams, the necessary and sufficient factors for personal development, career choice to educationists, experts, and teachers - who are former students of Luong The Vinh High School.

Among the guests was impressive Nguyen Tran Son Lam, a former student of the 2004-2007 class, who graduated with a master's degree from Deakin University in Melbourne. He is now a lecturer in the Faculty of Architecture at Van Lang University.

The guy recounted his journey to conquer his dream. Having been passionate about painting since he was a middle school student; therefore, he decided to pursue the path of architecture.

Although his parents didn’t support his dream of becoming an architect, Son Lam spent months studying and working part-time jobs to cover study expenses with determination and perseverance. At the age of 28, the energetic young man was able to fulfill his dream of traveling around the world before he was 30 years old.

Another successful example is Huynh Bao An, an alumnus of the University of Natural Sciences, a member of the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City. He is now a senior infrastructure engineer at a foreign-invested information technology company.

Bao An expressed that information technology is the fastest-changing industry in the world. On average, there will be changes in IT in three to five years, requiring IT engineers to have logical skills and the ability to work independently.

Meanwhile, according to teacher Vo Kim Bao, Head of Linguistics Department, Nguyen Du Secondary School (District 1), a specialist in Literature network - Department of Education and Training in District 1 said that devotion and high responsibility are required in teaching career because teachers have a very significant, lifelong impact on all of their students. This impact involves not only the teaching of particular academic skills but as importantly, the fostering of student self-esteem.

With the development of information technology, students can now learn from many different resources including electronic media, Internet, fictional stories/novels; therefore, their knowledge may be broader than teachers. A teacher has no choice but keeps studying. Furthermore, being a teacher, he/ she should not suppose "Teacher is always right".

According to Nguyen Huu Binh, a graduate student at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (VNU-HCM), advised students to rely on internal factors such as interests, passions, personal abilities, personal qualities, health and family’s financial conditions, and social conditions of life to choose the right career.

In reality, many students said that they understood enough about the profession of their choice, but not many of them had ever studied the training program of their major, or what they would learn at university. Some of them are wondering whether the profession of their choice is suitable for them.

Many students are concerned about salary but according to consultants, in many industries and fields, money is seen as one of the tools to create other values, not the only goal.

Regarding studying abroad or studying in the country, counselors said that students can decide it by themselves after considering their goal of studying.

According to Ms. Bui Minh Tam, Principal of Luong The Vinh High School, dreams are one of the driving forces that help students achieve success.

By Thu Tam -Translated by Anh Quan