Nearly 107,000 students enter 10th grade entrance exam in Hanoi

Candidates participate in the exam on June 18-20 with subjects, including mathematics, literature, and foreign language.



According to the municipal Department of Training and Education, around 93,000 students attended the 10th grade entrance exam at 203 venues with 4,500 examination rooms.

More than 129,000 students finished secondary school in the academic year 2021-2022 while nearly 107,000 students will take part in the 10th-grade entrance exam in the 2022 - 2023 academic year. State-owned high schools throughout the capital will receive around 60 percent of students who participate in the exam. The others can choose forms of educational facilities , such as private schools, vocational schools and continuing education centers.

The examination is organized under strict safety measures amid the complicated situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Educational facilities are required to designate separate rooms in accordance with Covid-19 prevention and control measures for students suspected of having Covid-19 at the 10th grade entrance examination.



Additionally, the exam sites must require candidates and their parents to strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures, such as wearing masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing.

Parents wait for their children in front of an examination site.



By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh