National high school graduation exam 2022 to take place on July 7-8

Students participate in the national high school graduation exam in the academic year 2020- 2021.

The exam would be held in two phases due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The first phase will take place on July 7-8 for candidates who are not infected with the virus.



Students who are affected by the pandemic will sit the exam in the second phase. The official time for the second phase exam will be set later by the ministry.

The Ministry of Education and Training has asked the departments of provinces and cities to make a good preparation for the exam; ensure safety and security; build pandemic response plans improve teaching techniques; develop students' ability to evaluate themselves frequently, to make judgments about their own performance and improve upon it in order to strengthen the effectiveness of the national high school exit exam 2022.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh