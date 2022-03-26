National Entrepreneurship Day promotes students’ entrepreneurial spirit

At the forum on students' startup aspiration

Today, at the University of Transport Technology’s second campus in the Northern Province of Vinh Phuc, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the People's Committee of Vinh Phuc Province and other units jointly organized the Fourth National Entrepreneurial Day.

This is an annual event held with the goal of promoting the entrepreneurial spirit of students, helping students change their awareness and foster great aspirations to turn dreams and ideas into reality.

At the same time, it is an opportunity to strengthen connection and investment promotion activities for students' start-up ideas and projects with high feasibility. Individuals and collectives who have creative ideas, practical business solutions were honored at the event.

The project ‘Supporting students to start a business until 2025’ was approved by the Government in 2017 with the goal of promoting the entrepreneurial spirit of students and equipping students with knowledge and skills about entrepreneurship in the future as well as create a favorable environment to support students to realize startup ideas and projects, contributing to creating jobs for students after graduation.

After four years of implementing the project, 33 percent of higher education institutions have added entrepreneurship a compulsory or elective subject in the curriculum by the end of 2021, with a minimum one credit for the subject. 75 percent of training institutions have organized short-term training activities for students through entrepreneurship skills classes.

All training institutions have built programs to inspire entrepreneurship for students through forums, and dialogue in the first day of the week. 200 teaching staff have been trained on how to organize start-up support activities for high school students.

In addition, half of training institutions have established startup clubs in various fields based on the strengths of each training institution. 70 training institutions have arranged common spaces to support entrepreneurship for students meanwhile about 45 training institutions, accounting for 25 percent of total training institutions that have established student start-up support centers, of which there are more than 10 centers for incubating students' start-up businesses.

In addition, a number of educational and training institutions have researched, applied and built innovative start-up investment funds at schools. A competition themed’ Students with startup ideas’ and the National Entrepreneurship Festival for students are held every year. Half of universities and academies have contests on entrepreneurship at school level annually; the organizer receives about 10-20 ideas and startup projects. Some startup ideas and projects of students were acquired by large enterprises…

In the next phase, the Ministry of Education and Training will continue to implement important solutions to promote entrepreneurship in schools, towards building universities that are truly centers of innovation.

In particular, the Ministry continued to direct research institutions to develop innovation and entrepreneurship subjects to include in training programs in the form of main courses (compulsory or elective) or in training programs, extra-curriculars and short-term courses to help students understand entrepreneurship and properly assess their own abilities and capabilities.

At the same time, schools must build incubation and accelerator programs for students' startup projects and alumni's small and medium-sized businesses while schools should make connection with successful businesses and incubating organizations in the community to form into start-ups.

The Ministry of Education and Training also continues to mobilize school resources, social contributions to build common spaces, laboratories, and workshops dedicated to startups to support trial production and development of start-up products. Simultaneously, cooperation between schools and businesses shall strengthen to support students to carry out the trial of production of sample products.

Furthermore, the Ministry will work with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to remove difficulties for the deployment of start-up support funds in training institutions. Moreover, it will coordinate with relevant ministries to research and establish community funds and donation funds for initial investment in students' start-up projects. Likewise, it will continue to mobilize social resources for implementation of activities to support students who start their business.

Last but not least, the Ministry of Education and Training will also continue to develop and improve mechanisms and policies to support students in starting a business. In which, the Ministry will carry out pilot study on mechanisms and policies to encourage enterprises to invest and contribute capital to start-up idea projects of students and lecturers in accordance with the provisions of law. Finally, the Ministry will study mechanisms to encourage students to take part in startup activities.

Within the framework of the festival, other activities including policy dialogue session ‘Promoting the development of the startup ecosystem for students - the role of schools, businesses, investment funds and the locality, forum ‘Inspiring entrepreneurship for students and students' entrepreneurial potential by industry’ and contest ‘Students with start-up ideas’ also took place.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan