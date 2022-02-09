NA Vice-chairman asks to tackle education achievement obsession

Standing Vice-chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting

Yesterday, he made the statement at a meeting with the Ministry of Education and Training. He highly appreciated the achievements in the past school year and the efforts of teachers and administrators in schools nationwide.

Speaking at the working session, Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man emphasized that education develops a country’s economy and society; therefore, it is the milestone of a nation’s development, and education ranks among the public's top ten policy priorities in all countries.

The Party and State decided to choose science and education as the premise and backbone of sustainable development. The comprehensive renovation of education in the current period is the responsibility of the Party committees, sectors, scientists, and the society.

In particular, the sector ought to pay attention to fostering and attracting talents for the country's socio-economic development as well as perfecting institutions and policies for Vietnamese education development in the context of market economy and international integration.

Additionally, the sector must build a healthy educational environment and implement methods of assessment and education quality accreditation. Furthermore, education and training (VET) systems need to deliver the right mix of skills both to meet student needs and to match the requirements of the labor market.

Last but not least, the sector should closely link education and training with research and the application of new scientific and technological achievements.

According to the Vice-Chairman of the National Assembly, in 2021, the pandemic made a severe impact on countries in the world, including Vietnam. Students must learn on the internet. But in that context, the education sector still achieved outstanding results.

The Vice-Chairman of the National Assembly highly appreciated the sector’s achievements in the past school year and praised teachers and educational administrators nationwide.

Mr. Man noted seven existing problems in the education sector asking the sector to have solutions to solve these problems.

He required the sector's reform to satisfy highly-skilled human resources for the fourth industrial revolution and international integration with the focus on education of ethics and creativity and love for the country amongst students.

According to Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, what Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man noted are many important issues that the education sector is making efforts to implement. He said that the education sector in 2022 is facing great challenges because the year is the time when the sector will implement new tasks for the roadmap of radically and comprehensively reforming education and training in preschools, high schools, universities, and the renovation of the general education program in 2018.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan