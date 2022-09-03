Students welcome Mr. Hue and delegates



On the morning of September 3, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the inauguration and handover ceremony of Ky Son High School in Muong Xen town in the Central Province of Nghe An’s Ky Son District and welcomed the new school year 2022-2023.

Speaking at the ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his excitement to share the great joy of teachers and students of Ky Son High School entering the new school year in a spacious and modern new school.

On behalf of the leaders of the Party and State, the President of the National Assembly sent his best wishes to all staff, teachers, and students. At the same time, he highly appreciated the school's achievements during the past 55 years.

Mr.Hue speaks at the ceremony National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents Uncle Ho's portrait to Ky Son High School



National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue emphasized that our Party and the State always give the best to take care of the cause of education, ensuring that all students, whether in the plains or in the mountains, border areas, islands, or remote areas can enjoy education and access to education fairly and equally.

According to him, the country’s policy of education and training development ensures equity in education, so that no one is left behind, especially ethnic minorities in remote and disadvantaged areas, and ethnic minorities need more care. Taking care and supporting to reduce difficulties, step by step to keep pace with the lowlands is a direction of the Party and the State.

The National Assembly Chairman said that taking good care of and educating students is the most basic foundation, the key to the future, having a prosperous, free and happy life.

He wished that teachers would always be a shining example of ethics, cultural behavior, dedication, and responsibility to the profession, not only imparting knowledge but also inspiring and motivating students so that students are passionate about learning.

The NA Chairman expected students to study hard for contributing to the homeland and the country.

From the school year 2023 - 2024, Nghe An province will provide scholarships and living expenses for 120 high school students from Laos to study at Ky Son High School and Nghe An Ethnic Boarding High School.

The National Assembly Chairman said that this is very meaningful action, contributing to supporting Laos in training high-quality human resources, and at the same time cultivating great friendships. special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, faithful and transparent attachment between the two countries Vietnam - Laos.

At the ceremony Mr. Hue said that the Party committee, the local government and the education sector need to pay attention to directing the building of proper behaviors in schools so that each school not only has an exemplary pedagogical environment but also a place to nurture the quintessence and special cultural traditions in each student.

Regarding poor socio-economic infrastructure conditions of the ethnic minority areas despite the investment interest of the Party and State, the National Assembly Chairman asked the provincial Party Committee and the People's Committee of Nghe An Province to direct the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution 88 on the master plan on socio-economic development of ethnic minorities and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period with priority being given to improving the education educational infrastructure.

Additionally, he emphasized the role of the entire political system, the whole people, each family, school and social forces in the cause of education and training development should be promoted.

The education sector should soon advise the Party committees and local authorities to summarize the model of day and boarding schools; review and evaluate the education policy system for ethnic minorities, promptly propose solutions, mechanisms, and policies to develop boarding schools, mobilize social resources to better care for ethnic minority students.

