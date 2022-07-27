More than US$14 million to support three Vietnamese universities

On July 26, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City and Indiana University (USA) co-organized the conference ‘Summer 2022’ to build a strong community of higher education experts.



The workshop is part of the Partnership for Higher Education Reform (PHER) sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Partnership for Higher Education Reform (PHER) is a five-year initiative to modernize Vietnam's leading universities and strengthen Vietnam’s higher education system in alignment with USAID's Higher Education Program Framework.

The US$14.2 million project through Indiana University (USA) aims to build innovative models and approaches, developing partnerships to support Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam National University Hanoi, and the University of Da Nang.

At the seminar, educationists from Indiana University met with their Vietnamese counterparts to discuss how to carry out project implementation strategies to support three universities to become the best educational institutions through strengthening the schools' management and governance system.

