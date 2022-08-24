More than 97 percent of primary schoolers in HCMC learn foreign languages





On August 24, according to the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City’s report on the school year 2021-2022 and the tasks of the new school year 2022-2023, students in schools in districts 4, 7, 12, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Binh Chanh and Nha Be citywide are learning English and other foreign languages.

Elsewhere in the city, less than 95 percent of students in schools in districts 10, Tan Binh and Binh Tan are taught foreign languages.

In general, the rate of primary school students accessing foreign language teaching programs in the whole city reached 97.2 percent.

Previously, the results of the high school graduation exam in 2022 showed that the average test scores of foreign languages (mainly English) of students in the southern largest city were the highest in the country.

Regarding Informatics subject, the city Department of Education and Training’s statistics has shown that in the school year 2021-2022, 81 high schools have developed plans to teach Informatics according to international standards.

In addition, all elementary and junior high schools in 21 districts and Thu Duc city teach students Informatics subject according to international standards.

In particular, 15,483 eleventh graders enrolled in the international standard Informatics program accounting for the highest proportion while 13,043 tenth graders registered in Informatics subject and just 1,969 twelfth grade students are interested in learning the subject.

By the end of the school year 2021-2022, the whole city has 2,305 primary school students, 3,747 middle school students and 11,277 high school students with international Informatics certificates.

In the academic year 2022-2023, the Ho Chi Minh City's education and training sector will continue to implement the project ‘Improving the capacity, knowledge and skills to apply Informatics for high school students in Ho Chi Minh City in accordance with international standards in the period of 2020-2030".

At the same time, while implementing a roadmap to raise the training standards of teachers at preschool, primary and lower secondary levels according to the provisions of the Government’s Decree No. 71/2020/ND-CP dated on June 30, 2020, the education and training sector will continue to conduct training to improve management capacity, teach management staff and teachers to ensure the requirements of educational innovation.

In particular, also in the coming school year, the city will recruit enough foreign languages and informatics teachers to effectively implement the 2018 General Education Program.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan