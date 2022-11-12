MOET pledges units to complete procedures to promptly resume IELTS ​exams

At IELTS training center in Long Bien District, Hanoi (Photo: Viet Chung)
The Ministry of Education and Training has just given information related to Decree No.86/2018/ND-CP and Circular No.11/2022/TT-BGDDT on prescribing regulations on jointly organizing examinations for granting foreign certificates of foreign-language proficiency.According to the MOET, the proposal aims to ensure the management function on jointly organizing examinations for granting foreign certificates of foreign-language proficiency and joint parties, and to complete the legal regulations following Decree No.86/2018/ND-CP and Circular No.11/2022/TT-BGDDT on prescribing regulations on jointly organizing examinations for grant of foreign certificates of foreign-language proficiency.
Accordingly, the ministry has given guidance to units, organizations, and joint educational institutions to promptly complete the assessment, and approval documents and the Ministry will also strive to shorten the handling time within 20 days. However, some units and institutions have not had sufficient documents as regulated for approval affecting the examination plan of people in need.
Previously, on November 11, the Ministry of Education and Training approved the British Council to conduct Aptis exams and will prioritize other certificates.
The temporary cessation of the examinations of granting foreign certificates of foreign-language proficiency recently of the units has caused anxiety to many parents and students, especially those who have students preparing for university admission next year. The IELTS certificate is one of the key criteria that many universities choose to review along with the high-school result.
The British Council estimated that thousands of Vietnamese candidates would be affected by the decision and the agency is closely working with the Ministry of Education and Training to soon approve the IELTS exam organization.
Apart from IELTS, some other international certificates comprising Cambridge (Starters, Movers, Flyers, PET, KET), HSK, HSKK for Chinese or the Nat-test for Japanese have also been postponed previously.