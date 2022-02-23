Ministry guides how to treat Covid-19 students

In its instruction, the Ministry of Health emphasized that parents should keep their children at home and immediately notify schools and local healthcare station if their children are infected with coronavirus. Schools and the local medical center will trace back direct contacts of infected students to treat them suitably.

Especially, schools shouldn’t force all students to undergo Covid-19 test but only students who have these symptoms such as fever, cough, short of breath and so on or used to directly contact to Covid-19 patients.



If a coronavirus carrier is detected at schools, homeroom teacher must keep students in the class at their seat, school medical staff and medical officials in the district where the school is located will verify close contacts of the infected student.



Schools' medical staff and medical staff in the grassroots healthcare center immediately conduct quick tests for all students of that class to determine anyone has an infection. If students are not close contacts and their test results are negative, they can go to their school as normal.



A fully vaccinated student used to contact their peers who are infected with coronavirus and their rapid test result is negative, they will be kept at home for five days. They will undergo a test on the fifth day.

For close contacts who have not received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, they will be under isolation at home for seven days and undergo a test on the seventh day. If their test results are negative, they can return to schools under the school and parents' monitor.

Particularly, children in preschools, kindergartens, and daytime nursery schools will be isolated and monitored at home for seven days if their classmate is tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They will undergo a test on the last day at home to check their health condition. Only negative children can go to schools and teachers will keep an eye on their health condition.

The Ministry pointed out all negative students will study in different classrooms. Healthcare workers will thoroughly fumigate the old classroom. Under the Ministry’s guidance, students in other classes without interaction with infected students can go to the school normally. Nevertheless, medical staff will perform a rapid test on them to determine whether they are infected with the coronavirus.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan