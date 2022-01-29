Ministry directs local administrations to formulate plans for students’ return to schools

Accordingly, it is expected that by February 7, right after the Lunar New Year holiday this year, a total of 17,124,278 students will go to school, accounting for 75.71 percent. In which, schools in 51 out of 63 cities and provinces will resume activities in schools with 73.29 percent of children attending schools.

This figure in primary school is 53 out of 63 provinces and cities with an expected attendance rate is 69.84 percent. The lower secondary sector has 57 out of 63 provinces and cities with an expected attendance rate is 78.0 percent while all the upper secondary schools nationwide will reopen with an expected attendance rate of 100 percent. Particularly for universities and colleges, about 91 percent of schools plan for direct teaching.

Statistics of the Ministry of Education and Training shows that as of 5:00 p.m. on January 25, students in 14 provinces and cities nationwide go to school in person while students in 30 provinces and cities have gone to schools directly, learn on the internet or via television and their peers in 19 provinces and cities have been taught on the internet and via television. The rate of students going to schools in person is 69.3 percent.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, it and the Ministry of Health have jointly held a nationwide online conference on organizing direct educational activities to ensure safety and prevention of epidemics in educational institutions with the participation of experts, scientists, representatives of international organizations, leaders of people's committees in cities and provinces, districts, education departments in all parts of the country.

At this conference, experts, scientists, international organizations, representatives of the Ministry of Health, and representatives of localities analyzed the necessary conditions for school opening, and at the same time agreed on reopening schools which should be done as soon as possible after the Lunar New Year.

The Ministry of Education and Training has also issued a handbook to ensure safety against Covid-19 in schools which provide the most basic, concise and up-to-date content related to the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic in schools on the basis of the general guidelines of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Training and the World Health Organization.

Currently, the Ministry of Education and Training has proposed departments of education to organize direct teaching at educational institutions effectively. Moreover, preschool leaders should ask students' parents about sending children back to schools directly.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan