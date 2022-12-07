Ministry approves Cambridge English certification exam

Accordingly, the approved affiliated parties organizing the Cambridge English certification exam include the Center for Foreign Languages and Informatics under the management of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, principals, masters, and scholars of Cambridge University operating through an organization directly under the Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

As per the Ministry’s guidelines, exam questions, exam registration process, exam organization process; facilities and equipment to organize the exam, and the assurance of security, safety and confidentiality before, during and after the exam shall comply with Cambridge's regulations and the laws of Vietnam.

The facility at 94 Tran Quang Khai Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1’s Tan Dinh Ward will be the venue for the examination. Certificates issued are Cambridge including A2 Key English Test (KET), B1 Preliminary English Test (PET), and B2 First Certificate in English (FCE).

The duration of the joint operation to organize the Cambridge English certification exam between the Center for Foreign Languages - Informatics under the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City and Cambridge is 5 years.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan