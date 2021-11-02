Ministries ask safe return to in-person school for students

Prior testing before vaccination for students in Cu Chi District on October 27

Until 5 pm on October 31, the country has 22 provinces and cities having offered in-person learning, 16 others providing online and in-person teaching and 25 localities carrying out e-learning.



At first, the municipal authorities will offer the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to teenagers aged 16-17 and then mandate vaccine for different age groups of 14-15 and 12-13. The parents will be required to give informed consent and permission for children to be vaccinated.

Students will be vaccinated at schools or vaccination sites that were chosen prior. Children who do not go to school will get a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at local healthcare stations. Children with underlying health conditions and child patients will be vaccinated at children hospitals or the pediatric department of hospitals, and local healthcare stations.

On November 1, Hanoi’s authorities has allowed final-year students of fifth, sixth, ninth, 10th and 12th grades to return to school, starting November 8.

By Phan Thao, Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh