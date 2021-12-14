  1. Education

Mekong Delta pupils to go back to school at beginning of 2022

SGGP
Pupils in the Mekong Delta provinces of Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Soc Trang, An Giang and Kien Giang will go back to their school for the second semester of the school year 2021, beginning the first days of 2022.

Mekong Delta pupils to go back to school at beginning of 2022 ảnh 1
Kien Giang Province yesterday approved the proposal of the education industry for bringing pupils back to school from the beginning of 2022.
Currently, the local medical sector completes 100 percent of the first Covid-19 vaccine doses and 70 percent of the second vaccine shots for high school students in the whole locality.

Director of the An Giang Province Education and Training Department Tran Thi Ngoc Diem said that the province will perform in-person learning for pupils in grades 1,2,6,9,10 who are living in low and moderate risk areas.

Meanwhile, An Giang Province will continue online learning on the internet, through television for pupils being in high, very high-risk areas.

On Monday, schooled children in Thua Thien-Hue Province returned to their schools after prolonged period of online learning. 

By Quoc Binh, Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more