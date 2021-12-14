Mekong Delta pupils to go back to school at beginning of 2022

Kien Giang Province yesterday approved the proposal of the education industry for bringing pupils back to school from the beginning of 2022.Currently, the local medical sector completes 100 percent of the first Covid-19 vaccine doses and 70 percent of the second vaccine shots for high school students in the whole locality.
Director of the An Giang Province Education and Training Department Tran Thi Ngoc Diem said that the province will perform in-person learning for pupils in grades 1,2,6,9,10 who are living in low and moderate risk areas.
Meanwhile, An Giang Province will continue online learning on the internet, through television for pupils being in high, very high-risk areas.
On Monday, schooled children in Thua Thien-Hue Province returned to their schools after prolonged period of online learning.