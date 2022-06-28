Le Hong Phong high school scores highest marks in 10th grade entrance exam

Students attend the 10th grade entrance exam for the 2022-2023 school year the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The school's scores for the specialized classes in Chemistry with the admission registration aspirations 1 and 2 are 38.5 and 39; specialized classes in Literature with the admission registration aspirations 1 and 2 are 38.25 and 39.



The grade 10 entrance exam score for the integrated English program class with the admission registration aspirations 1 and 2 are 34.5 and 35.

The admission score for non-specialized classes with the admission registration aspiration 3 of the high schools for the gifted, Le Hong Phong and Tran Dai Nghia are 26.5 and 26. Examination subjects are Mathematics, Literature and Foreign Languages.

The 10th grade entrance exam scores of public high schools in the city will be announced on July 11.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh