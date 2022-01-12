Kindergarten, sixth graders in HCMC to return to school after Lunar New Year

Nguyen Minh Nhut, Deputy Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Department (standing) speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal People's Committee requested the Department of Education and Training to deploy and be ready to bring children from preschools, primary schools, and sixth graders to schools in person in green areas after the 2022 Lunar New Year.

On the same day, Mr. Nguyen Minh Nhut, Deputy Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Department under the city People's Council, led a mission team to work at Nguyen Thai Hoc Primary School and Chu Van An Secondary School in District 1 about on-campus learning and preparation for the return of students to schools.

At the meeting, Vice Chairwoman of District 1 People's Committee Mai Thi Hong Hoa informed that 232 teaching staff have not yet returned to the southern largest city.

As of January 10, 2022, 155 students and 27 officials, teachers and staff in the district are being under the treatment of Covid-19. Currently, the rate of students aged 12-17 who have received 2 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the district is 94.94 percent.

Through the survey, 40 percent of parents agreed to send their children back to school after the Lunar New Year in 2022.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan