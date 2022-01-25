Kindergarten, primary school students to return to school from Feb 14

HCMC allows Kindergarten, primary school students to return to school starting on February 14.

Under the plan, educational facilities must carry out preparation tasks for welcoming back children to school from February 7; organize Parent-Teacher meetings to provide specific instructions about health care for students in in-person learning from February 10-13; and give training courses on disease control and prevention to teachers, school staff and students.



Students whose parents still concern about in-person schooling will continue their online program.

Kindergartens will be allowed to offer half-boarding classes but organizing breakfast. Teachers must provide hygiene guidelines for pupils, such as wearing masks, washing hands and recognizing the symptoms of the disease.

Schools in the Covid-19 alert level 1 (green zone) can organize half-boarding class and two shifts a day for all grades. In the first week, teachers must divide students into groups based on academic ability to help them reconstruct their knowledge when they return to schools. In the second week, primary schools will carry out the study program of the study plan for the academic year 2021-2022 and the first semester exam of grades 1 and 2 will be held in the third week.

10th graders of the Phuoc Kien High School in Nha Be District take part in the first semester exam in school.

The educational facilities in the Covid-19 alert level 2 (yellow area) will offer half-boarding class and two shifts a day for students in grade 1 and 2; one shift a day for students in grades 3, 4, 5 in the first week. The study program will be carry out in accordance with primary schools located in the green zone in the next weeks.

Schools in the Covid-19 alert level 2 (orange area) will provide one shift a day for students in grades 1 and 2, online learning for students in grades 3, 4, 5, and the first semester exam of grades 1 and 2 in the third week.

Schools in the red zone will continuously provide distance learning on the internet for students.

Students in grade 6 will return to schools in districts of the Covid-19 alert levels 1 and 2; take virtual and in-person learning in localities with the level 3 and get distance learning in areas with the level 4.

The Steering Committees for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of districts and Thu Duc City take responsibility for inspection of Covid-19 prevention and control activities at schools before reopening.

The People’s Committee of HCMC previously approved a plan on direct learning for students in grades 9 and 12 starting on December 13, and students in grades 7, 8, 10, 11 from January 4.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh