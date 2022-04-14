At the conferment ceremony



Mr. Watanabe Nobuhiro, Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City, said at the conferment ceremony that the Order of the Rising Sun, golden rays and neck ribbons are awarded to those who have made many achievements and contributions to the development of Japan or the community in the field of diplomatic relations. Professor Vo Tong Xuan has contributed to the development of diplomatic relations between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

Professor Vo Tong Xuan is nicknamed Dr. Rice by international friends. Mr. Watanabe Nobuhiro emphasized that Professor Vo Tong Xuan's achievements in rice research are not only limited to Vietnam but also spread to Japan and many other countries in the region. Therefore, nickname Dr. Rice of Professor Vo Tong Xuan is not only of Vietnam but also of the world.

Since Professor Vo Tong Xuan studied abroad in Japan in the 70s, Professor Vo Tong Xuan was an international student at Kyushu University in Japan and completed his Ph.D. program in Agronomy here with the topic of research on rice cultivation techniques in the tropics.

Since then, he has still maintained the academic exchange relationship with universities in Japan. Many researchers in Japan under Professor Vo Tong Xuan’s guidance continue to their research this day.

At the conferment ceremony, Professor Vo Tong Xuan was touched and proud of a noble achievement from the Japanese Government. He said this is not only his own achievement but also many generations have studied, researched and maintained.

After returning home, he worked at Can Tho University and together with Japanese researchers continued to carry out research projects on rice cultivation techniques. As a pioneer in academic exchanges between Vietnam and Japan in the field of agronomy, he has built a growing cooperative relationship between the two countries.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Anh Quan