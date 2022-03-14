IPTC provides training to develop intellectual property

Under the agreement, IPTC will guide technical and economic aspects of intellectual property, intellectual property rights, train and foster skills for human resources on intellectual property, intelligence, and technology transfer to the Copyright Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development, Science and Technology under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Department of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



At the same time, the parties will carry out scientific research, promoting startup and innovation activities through training programs, incubation, networking events, fundraising; commercialization of products from research results.





By Thanh Minh - Translated by Anh Quan