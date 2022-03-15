In-person classes suspension in HCMC is fake news

Illustrative photo:SGGP



On the morning of March 15, many parents shared the information that the Ministry of Health issued an urgent official letter to the HCMC People’s Committee and some provinces, cities to halt the in-person classes.





Sharing with the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporter, Director of the Municipal Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu confirmed that the information of allowing students to temporarily stay at home due to Covid-19 was fake news. The city has not posed any decision or received direction from the Ministry of Health and the Municipal People’s Committee regarding the rumor.Parents and students got confused with the information as the city has basically controlled the Covid-19 pandemic and the proportion of students joined in in-person classes reached over 80 percent at all grades.In addition, at the press conference in the afternoon of March 14, a representative of the Municipal Department of Education and Training announced the 10th-grade entrance exam for the upcoming school year of 2022 – 2023 which is expected to take place on June 24, June 25 and June 26.However, the leader of the Department of Education and Training said that this was just an expected plan that the department had consulted the HCMC People’s Committee.The Municipal People’s Committee will issue an official letter for organizing the entrance exam.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Huyen Huong