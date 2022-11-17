IDP allowed to resume IELTS examinations

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do signed a document approving the decision on November 17 morning, resuming the language tests after one week of suspension.

The document comes into effect immediately and for a duration of five years.

Speaking to Vietnamnet online newspaper, a source from the MoET said that the other IELTS test organizer, British Council in Vietnam, is still in the review process.

The results are expected to be announced within the next few days.

The education and training deputy minister Nguyen Huu Do said: “The Education Quality Management Agency is actively providing support to the organizations.

“The ministry will soon issue the approval when the dossiers fully meet the requirements, ensuring maximum benefits for candidates.”

On November 11, the MoET approved the examinations for the Aptis and Linguaskill certificates.

On November 10, the IELTS examinations, one of the most popular English certifications in Vietnam, were postponed for inspection until further notice. Other foreign language proficiency tests for Korean, Japanese and Chinese languages were also halted.

The decision came as a surprise and had been causing concerns among students and parents, with some thought of going to neighboring countries to take the test.

The reason for the pause was that test organizers had not completed their dossier as required by the MoET, according to Decree No. 86/2018/ND-CP, and Circular No. 11/2022/TT-BGDDT.

Early this week, IDP Education in Vietnam CEO said that it had submitted the required documents to the MoET for review and process. The British Council in Vietnam was also expected to do the same.

According to regulations, the dossier processing time is 20 days.

