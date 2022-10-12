Hygiene management strengthened in educational institutions in HCMC

Illustrative photo



Accordingly, all of the schools are required to ensure the number and quality of water closets as regulated, regularly check, perform maintenance and repair the hygiene works and ensure the safety in educational institutions

Besides, the educational institutions are assigned to have plans of regularly inspecting and supervising the cleaning, deodorization and disinfection of the water closets before school time, at recess and the end of the day. It is important to avoid the degraded, polluted, and smelly toilet situation affecting the health and psychology of students.In addition, the schools must have an area to wash hands with clean water, soap or antiseptic hand sanitizer, and give guidance to students to regularly wash their hands with clean water and soap.Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Education and Training Duong Tri Dung required the educational institutions to build the plan and propagandize the campaign widely to their staffs, teachers and pupils; launch the emulation movement in order to develop a hygienic, clean and orderly environment, promoting the education of raising awareness of individuals and collectives responsibilities towards common hygiene keeping.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong