Human rights to be taught in educational institutions nationwide

The directive states that human rights education plays an important role in raising social awareness, and helps prevent and limit violations against human rights.



Following Decision No. 1309/QD-TTg dated September 5, 2017 of the Prime Minister approving the scheme, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) has coordinated with relevant ministries and agencies in implementing several related tasks assigned by the Government leader.



The initial results of the implementation of the scheme have contributed to raising social awareness about the importance of human rights education, especially for staff, managers, as well as teachers and students in educational and training institutions of the national education system.



In order to further promote human rights education in the new situation, the Prime Minister requested ministries, sectors and the People's Committees at all levels to intensify their direction of the implementation of the scheme.



Accordingly, the HCMA will accelerate the compilation and publication of popularization and reference materials on human rights education; assist education, training and vocational education institutions nationwide in perfecting their educational materials and documents; and provide more training for leaders and managers of the political system, key leaders of public non-business units and state-owned enterprises.



The Prime Minister also requested the People’s Committee of provinces and cities to speed up the implementation of the scheme, including equipping local teachers and educational managers with knowledge on human rights.

