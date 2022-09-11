Huawei Vietnam provides training for Vietnam’s ICT human resource development

At the signing ceremony



This event is within the framework of activities of Huawei's ICT Academy with the goal of building a bridge between supply and demand for talents, promoting the transformation and upgrading of human resources in the industry, and improving working efficiency. jobs and improve employment rates in the ICT industry in countries around the world and in Vietnam.

Specifically, under the MOU, Huawei and UCT will cooperate in providing training in the fields of networking, cloud computing, and security to faculty at the campuses. Through the partnership program, UTC University and Huawei also provide industry-level ICT training courses for their students to equip future generations of young workers with skills before entering the real world.

As for UNETI, the two sides cooperate to develop the university's faculty capacity, providing ICT training certification in areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of things, networking, cloud computing and security, routers and switches, and storage.





By Kim Thanh – Translated by Anh Quan