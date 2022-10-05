“Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” contributes to changing teaching methods at schools

“Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” in the Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted in HCMC's District 1



The Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted in District 1 opened its “ Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space ” last week. The area displays hundreds of books, photos, and movies on President Ho Chi Minh's life and career.

Le Quynh Bao Tram, an 11th-grade student of Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted said that she learned from Uncle Ho’s spirit of responsibility, love for the motherland and the people, simple life and morality. He is a shining example for the younger generations to follow.

Principal of the Dao Son Tay High School in Thu Duc City, Hoang Thi Hao said that “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” using modern teaching tools to teach local education- a new subject applied in the tenth grade in 2018 and organize specific history topics and civic education for the 11th and 12th grades, makes students excited and interested.

At the Binh Chieu High School in Thu Duc City, “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” presents to viewers portraits and writings of Uncle Ho created by students, and historical sites of Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House, Nha Rong (Dragon House) port.

According to principal of the Le Van Tam Secondary School in Binh Thanh District, Nguyen Anh Tuan, the construction of “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space '' aims to strengthen the studying and following of Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality, and style . This area is a place where the school has organized contests on President Ho Chi Minh's life and career and honored outstanding teachers and students.

“Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space '' has also been held at primary schools, such as the Phu Tho Primary School in District 11 introducing pictures of Uncle Ho, and historical sites related to President Ho Chi Minh's life and revolutionary career.

The inauguration of “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” is one of the professional missions associated with political duty, contributing to improving the quality of teachers and students, and promoting the creativity and self-study, and self-research of learners, said principal of the Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted, Nguyen Minh.

Principal of the Dao Son Tay High School in Thu Duc City, Hoang Thi Hao noted that the visual learning styles help students comprehend and remember better, and enhance creativity and critical thinking.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh