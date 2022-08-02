HCMC's schools, publishers asked to ensure sufficient supply of textbooks

The HCMC Department of Education and Training asked schools to coordinate with publishing houses to ensure the provision of sufficient textbooks to students in the upcoming academic year 2022-2023.



The school year 2022-2023 is the first year that textbooks for grades 7 and 10 have been published under the general education curriculum issued in 2018. Therefore publishers and distributors need more time to prepare for organizing printing and distribution.

Under the department's direction, schools have to define the number of textbooks on various subjects before working with publishing houses and distributors; give parents an explanation of how it is difficult to buy textbooks for grades 7 and 10 that have been published under the general education curriculum issued in 2018 for the first time; and ensure criteria of accurate pricing, a sufficient supply and timely delivery of books.

Teachers need to improve their teaching methods to help students approach new textbooks and develop self-learning skills.

Schools must present purchasing choices for textbooks, contents of the program, requirements and regulations for exams and subjects’ assessments to parents and students. Schools’ libraries have to be well-equipped with a variety of textbooks.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh