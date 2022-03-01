HCMC's outstanding educators awarded Labor Medals

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (red ao dai) presents the Second- Class Labor Medal to former Head of the Continuing Education Department under the HCMC Department of Training and Education, Ho Phu Bac.

Former Head of the Continuing Education Department under the HCMC Department of Training and Education, Ho Phu Bac received the Second- Class Labor Medal.



While the Third- Class Labor Medals went to Director of the municipal Department of Training and Education, Nguyen Van Hieu; former Deputy Director of the City’s Department of Training and Education, Bui Thi Diem; Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Training and Education, Le Hoai Nam; Head of the Department of High Schools under the HCMC Department of Training and Education, Le Duy Tan; Deputy Head of the Department of Finance and Planning under the HCMC Department of Training and Education, Mai Phuong Lien; former Head of the Department of Primary Schools under the HCMC Department of Training and Education, Nguyen Quang Vinh; former Chief of the Office of the HCMC Department of Training and Education, Nguyen Thanh Trung; and former Deputy Head of the Department of Organization and Personnel under the HCMC Department of Training and Education, Nguyen Thi Kim Xuyen.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) offers the Third- Class Labor Medal to Director of the HCMC Department of Training and Education, Nguyen Van Hieu.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Duong Anh Duc congratulated awardees and acknowledged their contribution to the city’s education sector for over the past years, especially during the tough time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He hoped that the teaching staff of schools across the city will continuously make an effort to overcome difficulties to contribute to the city’s growth and maintain both online and in-person learning when the Covid-19 pandemic has still developed complicatedly.

Outstanding individuals are awarded Labor Medals for contribution to HCMC’s education sector.

He has asked the Department of Training and Education of the city to build an educational development strategy and teaching and learning environment associated with the technological achievements in order to create favorable conditions for students' perception of learning and educators’ teaching mission.

Director of the HCMC Department of Training and Education, Nguyen Van Hieu expressed his thanks for the direction of the municipal People’s Committee to help the department gain achievements in teaching and learning. The sector will try to overcome challenges to meet students’ demand for learning.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh