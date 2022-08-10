HCMC’s District 3 inaugurates national-standard kindergarten

Chairwoman of the People’s Council of HCMC Nguyen Thi Le (C) and leaders of District 3 cut a leaf ribbon to inaugurate the kindergarten.

She highly appreciated the construction of the school with a well-equipped range of facilities that will be a place for children to learn and thrive, especially smart English learning rooms.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 3, Vu Thi My Ngoc said that the district’s education sector will develop District 3’s Kindergarten into a national-standard kindergarten providing advanced teaching.

Construction of the school was started in November 2020 and completed in December 2021 with a total capital of more than VND26 billion. The 5-storey educational facility located at the No.32 bis, Nguyen Thi Dieu Street in Vo Thi Sau Ward on an area of over 800 square meters has eight classrooms and other functional rooms.

Chairwoman of the People’s Council of HCMC Nguyen Thi Le (R) visits a smart English learning room. Kids enjoy new classrooms with a well-equipped.



By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh