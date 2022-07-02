HCMC, VNU-HCMC sign cooperation program for socio-economic development

The People’s Committee of HCMC and Vietnam National University–HCMC (VNU-HCMC) sign a cooperation program in various areas in the 2022-2025 period. (Photo: SGGP)

The program aims to serve the goals of socio-economic development and integration of the city and the southern key economic region in the 2022-2025 period, and implement VNU-HCMC’s main missions in researching, training and serving the community.



The cooperation program includes human resource training and development in the fields of IT, AI, urban management, mechanical and automation engineering, business management, finance and banking, health and tourism; scientific research and socio-economic development allowing VNU-HCMC to participate in the city’s key science and technology missions, seek measures for the development of culture and sports, study automation technology application of infrastructure management and operation, assess the social impacts caused by flooding and seek solutions to improve environment; digital transformation, digital economic development, startup and innovative and creative startups calling investors to invest in construction of a research and development center, a data center, a software center, a student service center, and a multi-purpose sports center right inside VNU-HCMC, on the planned land lots; development of VNU-HCMC urban area infrastructures and turning the university urban area into one of the scores of the Eastern highly interactive innovative urban area of HCMC.



Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Director of VNU-HCMC Vu Hai Quan (L) sign a cooperation program.

In the working session, Director of VNU-HCMC Vu Hai Quan affirmed that the university will meet the development demand of the city in general and VNU-HCMC particularly.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated VNU-HCMC’s efforts in the first cooperation program in the 2018-2021 period.

He asked departments, agencies and districts to actively implement the program effectively and required an establishment of a mission team operated by the Department of Science and Technology. The department must submit a detailed plan of the program in July.

He also noted that VNU- HCMC has to design training programs to improve employee performance and skills, a project of management and efficient use of public assets, and programs following the city’s orders.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh