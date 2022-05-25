Despite medical declaration termination at schools, the educational facilities still have to maintain the Covid-19 prevention and control measures during in-person school.
HCMC to terminate medical declaration at schools
Vice Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Duong Tri Dung has just signed a document to request the Divisions of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and 21 districts, principals of educational facilities in the city about termination of domestic medical declarations for all officers, teachers, staff and scholars at agencies and units.