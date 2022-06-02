HCMC to promulgate policy on tuition fee exemption soon

HCMC will promulgate policy on tuition fee exemption soon to reduce the burden on parents.



Speaking at the meeting, head of the Trung Vuong High School Truong Thi Bich Thuy said that the school has annually given exemption of tuition fees for disadvantaged students that are collected from the school’s study promotion fund.

She proposed that apart from the common regulations, the municipal Department of Training and Education allows educational facilities to actively offer school fee assistance for poor students who do not meet the requirements for preferential treatment policy in order to reduce the burden on parents.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Training and Education Le Hoai Nam, the municipal government approved a financial aid worth VND202 billion (US$8.6 million) for students in the city in the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year, and VND498 billion (US$21 million) in the second semester. The assistance aims to help students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the money has not been distributed to schools yet.

Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council Cao Thanh Binh asked the financial aid to be allocated to schools as soon as possible. The department will submit a proposal on tuition fee exemption and new tuition fees that are expected to be applied from the academic year 2022-2023 to the HCMC People's Committee.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh