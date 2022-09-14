Illsutrative photo: SGGP



At the conference to summarize the 2021-2022 school year and implementation of key tasks in the 2022-2023 school year for educational testing and accreditation, Mr. Cang said that in this school year, the city Department of Education and Training will develop and implement a plan to organize the high school graduation exam from now on to 2025.

Especially, the high school graduation exam in 2023 maintains the same as in 2022; however, the application of information technology for the preparation and organization of the exam will be promoted to ensure a good connection of information and reports during the examination.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, educational institutions are currently preparing information about principals, teachers, students, and resource conditions to participate in the survey of national assessment programs.

At the same time, schools have a plan to cope with the impact of the epidemic during the teaching and learning process. It is expected that in December 2022 and April 2023, the education and training sector in the southern metropolis will synthesize and collect data of students in the final grades including grades 5, 9, and 12 to prepare for enrollment at the beginning of the school year 2023-2024.





By Thanh Thu - Translated by Anh Quan