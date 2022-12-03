HCMC students have 12 days off for Lunar New Year





According to Mr. Ho Tan Minh, Chief of Office of the Department of Education and Training of HCMC, students of preschools, primary schools, junior high schools, high schools, and vocational education and continuing education centers in the city will start the Lunar New Year holiday from January 18, 2023, (the 27th day of the last month in the lunar calendar) to the end of January 26, 2023, (the fifth day of the first month in the lunar calendar).Public holidays are regulated by the Labor Law. If the holiday falls on a weekend, the laborers will be compensated by the next working day.However, based on the above regulations, students will have an extra day off on Friday (the sixth day of the first month in the lunar calendar).Thus, students will return to school on January 30, 2023. The total number of the Tet holiday break is 12 days.The Department of Education and Training of HCMC has requested school principals to actively develop appropriate educational plans for their units following regulations.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Gia Bao