HCMC starts teaching informatics as per international standards by calling for parents’ contributions



Today, the Department of Education and Training in Ho Chi Minh City issued a guide on funding for the implementation of the project ‘Improving the capacity, knowledge and skills of informatics application for high school students in the city according to international standards for the 2021-2030 period at educational institutions in the academic year 2022-2023.

According to the project, for teaching high school students computers following international standards in the 2022-2023 academic year, schools will collect fees from students’ parents on a voluntary basis.

Educational institutions are allowed to actively cooperate with higher education institutions, research institutions, vocational education institutions, enterprises, business households, organizations, individuals, and students' families to organize suitable educational activities.

Thus, the educational institution is responsible for proactively choosing an appropriate teaching partner who is the official representative of the computer programs according to international standards.

Currently, the municipal People's Committee has appraised and approved the training programs of two units, including the ICDL's international standard computer program of EMG Education Company which is the official authorized representative of ICDL in Vietnam, and Certiport's international standard computer program of IIG Vietnam Company which is the official authorized representative of Certiport Organization.

Fees are based on published training costs, physical conditions and the needs of parents. Educational institutions are responsible for determining appropriate fee levels and committing to fully implement the quality of education and training.

This fee is collected periodically according to regulations if the student or the student's parents voluntarily can collect it once for the whole quarter, semester, or the whole school year.

The collections must be fully notified by schools, and then publicized amongst parents and fully implemented in the financial management regimes as per the present regulations.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan