HCMC sets new evaluation criteria of advanced, integrated schools

Accordingly, for advanced-credited kindergarten teaching children aged 3 to 6, the number of pupils not being more than 30 students per class as criteria to be advanced and integrated schools. All children in advanced-credited schools have their nutritious lunch at schools without cases of illnesses and food poisoning.

In addition, they also receive medical check-ups including their height and weight measures, which are important when tracking a child's growth.

For advanced-credited primary schools, the criteria for personnel and facilities are similar to that of preschools. The total number of students is no more than 35 students per class, all students can study two shifts a day.

Additionally, all primary teachers can communicate in English and have computer skills. Half of the students have to achieve certificates of English and computer output standards according to international standards after graduating from primary school. Swimming safety and preventing drowning must be made compulsory for all students.



As for advanced-credited secondary schools and senior high schools, 80 percent of teachers must win the title of excellent teachers at school level and 30 percent of teachers win the title of excellent teaching at the district level. The ability to use English communication is required for all teachers while the foreign language teachers must have teaching language competence two levels higher than the general level.

Simultaneously, at least 90 percent of secondary school graduates can use English from the pre-intermediate level according to the six-level foreign language competency framework while 90 percent of advanced-credited high school students must be competent in English at from intermediate level.

People’s Committees in districts and Thu Duc City and the Department of Education and Training are required to build an advanced and integrated school model. At least, one school ought to be built based on this model in each of the education levels.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Dan Thuy