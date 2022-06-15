HCMC requires to arrange sufficient teachers before new school year

Accordingly, the localities need to well prepare for facilities, equipment and funds; arrange qualified human resources serving for the exams, ensure absolute safety, comprehensively comply with regulations and measures on Covid-19 prevention and control dedicated for exams; well perform tasks related to exam and enrollment in accordance with regulations.Of which, it was essential to strengthen information technology application and communications on enrollment and create favorable conditions for parents to register online via online public services following open, transparent, simple and clear processes.
The Municipal People’s Committee assigned the City Department of Education and Training to chair and monitor the works related to examinations of the educational sector and proactively collaborate with relevant departments, agencies, sectors and local authorities.
Besides, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts were responsible for directing and well organize the enrollment of first classes in the academic year of 2022 – 2023.