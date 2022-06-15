HCMC requires to arrange sufficient teachers before new school year

In order to safely, seriously, transparently, and objectively organize the high school graduation exam, university enrollment and vocational education in 2022 under new normalcy with effective Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City required the Municipal Department of Education and Training, relevant departments, agencies, sectors, People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and districts to well prepare for the high school graduation exam 2022, 10th-grade entrance exam and enrollment for the first classes in the academic year of 2022 – 2023 in the city.