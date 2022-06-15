  1. Education

HCMC requires to arrange sufficient teachers before new school year

In order to safely, seriously, transparently, and objectively organize the high school graduation exam, university enrollment and vocational education in 2022 under new normalcy with effective Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City required the Municipal Department of Education and Training, relevant departments, agencies, sectors, People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and districts to well prepare for the high school graduation exam 2022, 10th-grade entrance exam and enrollment for the first classes in the academic year of 2022 – 2023 in the city.
Accordingly, the localities need to well prepare for facilities, equipment and funds; arrange qualified human resources serving for the exams, ensure absolute safety, comprehensively comply with regulations and measures on Covid-19 prevention and control dedicated for exams; well perform tasks related to exam and enrollment in accordance with regulations.
Of which, it was essential to strengthen information technology application and communications on enrollment and create favorable conditions for parents to register online via online public services following open, transparent, simple and clear processes.

The Municipal People’s Committee assigned the City Department of Education and Training to chair and monitor the works related to examinations of the educational sector and proactively collaborate with relevant departments, agencies, sectors and local authorities.

Besides, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts were responsible for directing and well organize the enrollment of first classes in the academic year of 2022 – 2023.

