HCMC proposes tuition fee support for public, non-public students

Accordingly, the People's Committee of HCMC issued Official Dispatch No.1814/UBND-VX on approving the policy of building tuition support levels for the school year 2022-2023 and the following school years in HCMC on June 3, 2022.



The People's Committee of HCMC approved the proposal of the Department of Education and Training of HCMC on the policy of setting up tuition support levels for public and non-public students in the city from the school year 2022-2023. The municipal People Committee entrusted the Department of Education and Training of HCMC to lead and coordinate with the Department of Finance, the Department of Labor, War Invalids, and Social Affairs, and the Department of Justice to research and set appropriate tuition support levels for all educational levels, except for primary schools, which do not charge tuition fees, to reduce the social impact due to the adjustment of tuition fees under Decree No.81/2021/ND-CP dated August 27, 2021, of the Government.



Through the research, the proposed tuition support levels are VND100,000 per student per month for kindergarten classes and VND140,000 per student per month for kindergarten classes in Thu Duc City and 16 districts, namely 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan.



For junior high school and continuing education students at secondary school, the tuition support level is VND240,000 per student per month for students in Thu Duc City and 16 districts, and VND70,000 per student per month for students in five suburban districts, namely Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, and Can Gio.



For high school and continuing education students at high school, the tuition support level is VND180,000 per student per month for students in Thu Duc City and 16 districts and VND100,000 per student per month for five suburban districts.



The above tuition support levels are applied for nine months from the beginning of the school year 2022-2023.



According to the report of the People's Committee of HCMC, the total estimated budget to implement the above tuition support policy is more than VND1.54 trillion. Of which, nearly VND1.25 trillion is for public school students, and VND296 billion is for non-public school students.



Tuition support is considered a specific policy of HCMC, so there is no legal basis for implementation. Therefore, in order to have a legal basis for budget allocation to implement tuition support levels, building a Resolution on specific policies to support tuition fees is within the authority and necessary.



The People's Committee of HCMC plans to submit the above Resolution to the People's Council of HCMC for approval at the sixth meeting of the 10th tenure of the People's Council of HCMC, which will take place in October 2022.

