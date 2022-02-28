HCMC proposes suspected Covid-19 students to be allowed back to school

Students of the Bui Minh Truc Primary School in District 8 return to in-person learning. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Training and Education noted that parents must provide the date and time when students are tested to teachers.



The proposal aims to help reduce the overload for negative Covid-19 test certification at the local healthcare units and allow students back to classes soon.

Students who is a suspected Covid-19 case (F1) and not fully vaccinated will be allowed to return to schools after completing a seven-day quarantine period at home, self-monitoring at home for seven days and having negative antigen test results with parents’ commitment.

According to statistics of the City's Department of Education and Training, the number of teachers and students infected with the virus has sharply increased. Although most of F0 has not got severe but they have to strictly comply with the Covid-19 health requirements and 5K message of the medical sector, including khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration).





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh