HCMC proposes return to school plan from January 3, 2022

Cu Chi District is currently the only locality in Ho Chi Minh City to delay the time for students to go back to school compared to the general plan of the municipal People's Committee. Last week, this district only piloted direct teaching at Quang Trung High School only.

Assessing the results after a week of pilot in-person learning , Deputy Head of the district's Department of Education and Training Nguyen Huynh Long said that the rate of grade 12 students returning to school reached 95 percent. He revealed that from December 27, students of An Nhon Tay High School in Cu Chi will start direct learning while other secondary schools continue to teach online.

Upon the proposal of the return to school plan for students to go back to school from January 3, 2022, Head of Education and Training Department in Go Vap District Nguyen Thanh Thuy said that educational institutions will arrange half of the number of students to go to school on even-numbered days while other half goes to school on odd days. Students will study two learning shifts a day and organize day-boarding to help parents to go to work.

Particularly in Thu Duc City, Head of the Department of Education and Training Nguyen Thai Vinh Nguyen proposed students of grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 should go to schools. Moreover, he expected more guidance on the reopening of foreign language and informatics centers in the context that students have gone to schools.

For Cu Chi district, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Duong Tri Dung suggested that the Department of Education and Training advise leaders of the district People's Committee to develop a return to school plan in accordance with the general policy of the city.

The Department of Education and Training directed schools to increase information to parents and students espinecially the implementation of the 5K principle, medical declaration, and frequent hand wash.

In addition, departments of education and training in districts proposed a return to school plan for students of all grades. From December 27 to December 31, students in grades 9 and 12 will still go to school as usual, while Can Gio district will continue to maintain the same plan as in the past two weeks. High-risk and low-risk areas will have a different study plan after January 3, 2022.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan