HCMC proposes not to raise tuition fees from academic year 2022-2023

The People’s Committee of HCMC has delegated the municipal Department of Education and Training to build a plan on tuition fee exemption in the academic year 2022-2023.



The HCMC Department of Education and Training previously announced a draft plan on new tuition fees that are expected to be applied for public kindergarten and high school levels from the academic year 2022-2023 in the city.

Last year, the People’s Council of HCMC approved financial aid for students of public kindergarten and high school levels in the city in the 2021-2022 school year. The assistance aims to help students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Department of Education and Training will continue to propose a policy on the exemption of school fee for students of secondary schools to the municipal authorities in order to reduce the burden on parents.

Back-to-School season is bringing additional financial burdens for parents. The department will consider when deciding on the timing of proposing new tuition fees that may not be applied from the beginning of the academic year 2022-2023, said the Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh