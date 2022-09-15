HCMC promptly provides enough textbooks before September 16

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)



The department also asked publishing houses and book distribution companies to distribute sufficient textbooks to students

The HCMC Department of Education and Training recognized that the lack of textbooks is mainly found in non-public schools and continuing education centers, students who come to HCMC to study from other provinces and cities and students of continuing education centers who registered for class late.

In addition, Books and School Equipment Company has not provided enough books according to the orders of educational units.

As of September 14, secondary schools have enough textbooks while two high schools lack 278 sets of textbooks that are expected to be provided before September 16. The youth volunteer continuing education center sees a shortage of 584 sets of textbooks.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh